Minister of Information, Manal Abdel Samad, said after the Baabda cabinet session that was chaired by President Michel Aoun: “Financial conditions must be strengthened, public debt must be restructured, and a reform program for growth and dealings must be pursued, along with the restructuring of the banking system.”

She pointed out that “indicators for 2020 are bad,” saying: “We will seek a reasonable initial surplus, and wages will remain under control.”

“The Council of Ministers has met with a number of international consultants, and studied the headlines of the reform plan, from cutting spending to recovering looted money,” Abdel Samad added.

“Prime Minister Hassan Diab confirmed that we will seek to develop the judicial system, implement anti-corruption laws, address water and electricity problems, and launch reforms in public institutions,” she stressed.

Source: Al-Manar English Website