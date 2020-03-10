Lebanon reported on Tuesday its first death caused by novel coronavirus, Health Ministry announced.

The deceased patient, Jean Khoury (56), had come from Egypt on February 20. He was admitted to Al-Maounat Hospital in Byblos then was transferred to Rafik Hariri University Hospital earlier last week.

The ministry announced on Monday that the number of coronavirus cases rose to 41, following the confirmation of nine more infections.

Noting that its labs have so far confirmed 41 coronavirus cases, RHUH said 30 of the patients are being isolated at the hospital while the others will be transferred to it from other hospitals.

It added that the patients are all in a stable condition except for four who were critical. Khoury was among these four people whose condition was critical.

Source: Al-Manar English Website