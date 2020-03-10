Knowing that all the religious teachings as well as the human laws ban reckless in dealing with pandemic crises, a large number of Lebanese have showed lack of commitment to the precautionary measures, which has increased the coronavirus threats.

Lebanon has recorded so far 41 coronavirus cases, amid ongoing closure of schools and universities as well as growing activity restrictions across the country.

Health Minister Hamad Hasan announced Monday that the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak in Lebanon is still “limited,” days after he declared that the country was no longer in the containment phase.

However, many of the Lebanese have recklessly rejected to abide by the precautionary measures which mainly ban the unnecessary congregations, spending their weekend vacation at various crowded spots.

Social media websites circulated pics for a large number of people gathering in nature as sharing food as well as various activities, which would expose them to a coronavirus infection.

All the competent authorities as well as Lebanese doctors who love in corona-hit countries have warned that this recklessness may endanger the whole country unless it is stopped.

