Some 1,262 Zionist soldiers are currently in 14-day home quarantine over suspicions of having contracted COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, according to the JPost.

Some 189 soldiers returned to their units having completed the mandatory two weeks of self-isolation, it added.

According to the report, most of the Israeli army soldiers currently under quarantine returned from vacation overseas, while some were in the country and came into contact with confirmed carriers of the virus.

As the virus spreads, the Zionist army has banned all troops from leaving the country. All military drills and exercises involving foreign armies have been canceled as well.

The number of people in quarantine, according to Israeli Channel 12, has reached at least 80,000, as the Health Ministry put additional European states on its watch list, ordering all Israelis who return from said states to remain in self-quarantine for 14 days upon arrival.

Source: Israeli media