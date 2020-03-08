Saudi Arabia’s health ministry has announced four new cases of coronavirus in the country bringing the total number in the Kingdom to 11, state news agency SPA reported on Sunday.

Three of the four patients are citizens who were in contact with previous infected cases arriving from Iran, the ministry added.

The fourth case is a citizen arriving from Iran via the United Arab Emirates. The man did not disclose his visit to Iran, the SPA report added.

Meanwhile, Kuwait announced recording one new case of coronavirus bringing the total number in the country to 62.

