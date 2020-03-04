The Rafic Hariri University Hospital issued its daily report on the latest updates on the novel coronavirus. The report read: “During the past 24 hours, the Rafic Hariri University Hospital welcomed 45 individuals at its emergency unit devoted to patients suspected to have contracted the novel coronavirus, all of whom were subject to the necessary medical tests. 15 of those patients needed to be quarantined, based on the evaluation of the supervising doctor, while the rest were asked to put themselves under home quarantine.

In total, lab tests were conducted on 51 individuals, 48 of whom tested negative while 2 tested positive. The one remaining case is that of ‘patient zero’ who no longer suffers from any symptoms; the results of her examination came slightly positive though. The medical team took the decision to keep the lady in the hospital’s isolation unit.

Today, 9 of the quarantined patients have left the hospital after their test results came negative. However, they were all recommended to stay under home quarantine, and were provided with all the necessary instructions and means of protection, in accordance with the directives of the World Health Organization.

To date, a total of 14 patients remain at the hospital’s quarantine unit.

As for the positive cases, their number has risen to 14 inside the hospital.

The condition of the Iranian national infected with coronavirus remains critical. The rest are in stable conditions, and they are all receiving the necessary care at the isolation unit.

Furthermore, a laboratory examination was done on a patient who was admitted to another hospital due to acute respiratory issues. The person appears to be in a critical health condition. He tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of infections to 15.”

