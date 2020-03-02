The Lebanese minister of tourism and social affairs, Ramzy Mcharafiyeh, visited on Monday Syria, discussing the return of refugees file with the competent authorities.

In this context, Mcharafiyeh met with the ministers of local administration and environment, Hussein Makhlouf, social affairs and labor, Rima Al-Qadri, and Tourism, Muhammad Rami Martini.

The two sides highlighted the importance of coordination for the sake of achieving themutual interests, as Makhlouf and Al-Qadiri confirmed the Syrian leadership’s directions to facilitate the refugees return to their cities and towns.

Source: Al-Manar English Website