The Lebanese health ministry announced Monday in a statement three more coronavirus cases, which raises their total number to 13.

The statement added that the three cases had been in touch with one of the previously detected patients, noting that they also had been in a home quarantine and followed up by the health ministry before they tested positive for the coronavirus.

The ministry further urged the arrivals from the countries which witness the spread of the epidemic to enter a home quarantine and dial the phone number 76592699 whenever they feel any of the virus symptoms.

Source: Al-Manar English Website