Iran said on Monday that the crisis in the Syrian northern province of Idlib could be resolved during talks within the framework of Astana agreements.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said that Tehran believes that the Astana road is the most appropriate way to resolve the situation in Idlib.

“Iran believes in political solutions to end crisis in Syria’s Idlib,” Mousavi said on Monday.

He added that consultations between Iran, Russia and Turkey on the situation in Syria are ongoing, noting that Tehran awaits final decision on holding a summit for leader of Astana countries in the Iranian capital.

