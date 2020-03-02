Iraqi Prime Minister-designate Mohammed Allawi withdrew his candidacy for the position on Sunday.

Speaking on state television, Allawi said he faced obstruction from some political factions over reforms, deepening political turmoil in the country.

Stressing that he tried to save the country from uncertainty, he said he wanted to form an independent government.

Allawi also called on protestors to continue their demonstration, adding that he had informed President Barham Salih of his decision.

Salih, for his part, said he would designate another candidate to form a government within 15 days in consultation with political groups.

Iraq’s parliament failed Thursday to hold a vote of confidence for Allawi’s new cabinet as a quorum could not be reached. The delay prolonged the political deadlock.

Iraq has been rocked by mass protests since October over poor living conditions and high unemployment, forcing Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi to resign.

Source: Agencies