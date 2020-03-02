Syrian Arab Army and allies liberated in the city of Saraqib in Idlib eastern countryside on Monday.

Hezbollah War Media Center reported that the allied forces took control of the city following fierce clashes with Nusra Front terrorists and other Turkish-backed militants.

Anakar has been offering all forms of support to Takfiri terrorists in Idlib in a bid to prevent the Syrian Army offensive aimed at liberating the northern province.

Earlier on Sunday, Russian Defense Ministry said it could no longer guarantee the safety of Turkish aircraft flying over northern Syria after the Syrian army announced the closure of airspace over Idlib, threatening to down any aircraft that breaches its airspace.

Also on Sunday, the Syrian Army managed to down three Turkish drones over Idlib, SANA news agency reported, noting that the Turkish Army are mainly relying on drones to support Takfiri terrorists in northern Syria.

Source: Hezbollah War Media Center and Al-Manar