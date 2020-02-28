Rafik Hariri University Hospital, specialized by the health ministry to treat the patients who prove to be infected with the coronavirus, issued its daily report which confirmed a fourth case of infection.

The report indicated that during the past 24 hours 25 cases were received and that 16 of them were ordered to enter the hospital’s quarantine chamber.

“The rest were ordered to enter a home quarantine.”

Only one out of 34 cases that underwent laboratory tests proved to be infected, according to the report.

Source: Al-Manar English Website