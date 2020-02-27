President Aoun addressed in a televised speech the nation, announcing that few hours separate us from the official launching of the oil and gas offshore drilling in Lebanon.

President Aoun pointed out that Lebanon will witness a historic day Thursday as “it officially joins the club of the oil producing states”.

President Aoun called on all the Lebanese to get rid with despair and resort to hope as their nation celebrates this great occasion.

The Lebanese president noted that this event should have taken place in 2013, but that political hardships hindered it.

President Aoun highlighted the importance of the excavation event in coping with the current economic crisis in Lebanon, stressing that the oil fortune will benefit all the Lebanese and that defending it will be as fierce as defending the land borders (against the Israeli aggression).

TUNGSTEN EXPLORER drill ship which will conduct the first exploratory drilling for oil and gas docked in the Lebanese territorial waters on Tuesday.

