The Ministry of Health on Wednesday issued a statement confirming that a second Coronavirus case has been recorded in Lebanon.

In further details, the statement made clear that the newly discovered COVID-19 was epidemiologically linked to the first case, as the patient was on a religious visit to Iran that lasted for seven days and returned to Lebanon on February 20, 2020 on the same plane as that of the first Coronavirus case.

The patient started displaying Coronavirus symptoms on February 24, 2020, and has been isolated at Rafic Hariri University Hospital ever since.

Moreover, the MoH statement confirmed that the patient’s health condition was currently stable and that the family members and those close to her would be tracked daily by the Ministry of Public Health’s team.

