Secretary of Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani said that the White House has not yet released exact news about its Ain al-Assad’s airbase in Iraq’s Al-Anbar province.

He made the remarks on his twitter account late on Tue. in a reaction to the interference of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Iran’s internal affairs and wrote, “any exact news has not thus far been released by the White House with regards to the number of casualties in its Ain al-Assad airbase in Iraq.”

US Secretary of State Pompeo’s concern about what he calls Iran’s secrecy about outbreak of ‘COVID-19’ is at the condition that any accurate and exact news has not so far been released by the officials at the White House on truth of Ain al-Assad military base, spy plane in Afghanistan, the number of this year’s deaths with flu in the US, etc.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in his baseless statements had claimed that US is deeply concerned that Iran might have hidden the details about the outbreak of ‘COVID-19’.

In retaliation of US assassination of former Iran’s IRGC Quds Force Commander Gen. Suleimani, IRGC Aerospace Force waged missile attacks to US’s Ain al-Assad airbase in Iraq on January 08.

Source: Mehr News Agency