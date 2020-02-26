Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that the report submitted by the Minister of Health and Medical Education Saeed Namaki in the field of the outbreak of coronavirus in the country was ‘promising’.

He made the remarks late on Tue. in a session of the National Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters and said, “everything will be back to its normal condition as of the beginning of the next week unless the Headquarters takes new decision with regards to closure of centers on special occasions.”

He seized this opportunity to express his special thanks to all healthcare and hygienic personnel and physicians of hospitals in the nationwide for containing the outbreak of epidemic coronavirus.”

President Rouhani called on people to cooperate and collaborate with the Ministry of Health and responsible organizations in order to control the deadly disease.

He also urged noble nation of the country from all walks of life to follow accurate information and news about ‘coronavirus’ only through the channels of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB).

People should take all advices and recommendations, which are announced by the Ministry of Health and IRIB, into serious consideration and must make their utmost efforts to implement these instructions fully, Rouhani emphasized.

Hospitals across the country have been equipped with all medical facilities, he said, adding, “in addition, Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran has also promised to mobilize all their facilities and amenities to contain ‘COVID-19’ which has currently claimed lives of 15 people across the country.”

Closure of schools, universities, academic centers, etc. depends on the decision taken by the National Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters, President Rouhani highlighted and stated, “all organizations and institutions across the country are duty bound to obey the orders issued by the HQ in this field.”

Source: Mehr News Agency