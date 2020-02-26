The Office of the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Yemen (OSESGY) is hosting a consultative meeting with a group of Yemeni public and political figures in Amman, Jordan, on 26-27 February 2020.

The meeting brings together a diverse group of Yemeni stakeholders, both men and women, including members of some political parties and independent public figures. Discussions will focus on approaches to resume the official peace talks under the auspices of the United Nations. Participants will further engage in a constructive dialogue about ways to ensure the peace process is inclusive and capable of bringing sustainable peace to Yemen.

Source: Al-Manar Website Correspondent in UN Office Geneva Ahmad Hajj Ali