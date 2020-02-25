Syrian Arab Army units continued their advance against terrorist organizations in Idlib southern countryside, liberating Al-Nar hill and the villages of Ma’artamar, and Ma’artasin, southwest of Maaret al-Noaman city after eliminating scores of terrorists from al-Nusra Font and the affiliated groups.

SANA reported units of the army continued their operations against al-Nusra terrorist organization and the groups affiliated to it which are backed by the Turkish regime in the direction of Idlib southern countryside, and liberated the villages of Ma’artamar and Ma’artasin after crushing terrorists’ gatherings and fortifications in them.

The reporter added that army units are hunting down the remnants of terrorists who fled away towards Kafr Nubbul city, one of their main strongholds in Idlib southern countryside amid a state of collapse among the ranks of terrorist groups in front of the advance of the army units on the frontlines.

On Monday, army units liberated Tal al-Nar and eight villages in Idlib southern countryside after battles with terrorists that end with eliminating their last hotbeds in them.

Source: SANA