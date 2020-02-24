The Zionist media outlets highlighted the ongoing failure of the government to address the threat posed by the Palestinian resistance which fired a large number of rockets at the settlements in Gaza vicinity in response to the Israeli army’s crime of killing one Palestinian and mutilating his body on the Strip’s border.

The Israeli analysts considered that the fiery statements made by PM Benjamin Netnanyahu and his defense minister Neftali Bennett against Gaza have mere electoral purposes, adding that 50 thousand settlers in the Strip’s vicinity have got used to living in unbearable conditions imposed by the Palestinian threat.

The analysts added that ‘Israel’ could not impose its rules of engagement, noting that containing the escalation would weaken the Zionist deterrence power.

The Zionist media outlets also criticized the mutilation of the Palestinian’s body on Gaza border, considering that this should not have happened during the daytime and in front of the media lenses.

Source: Al-Manar English Website