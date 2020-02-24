Prime Minister, Hassan Diab, on Monday welcomed Syria’s Ambassador to Lebanon, Ali Abdel Karim Ali, who said in the wake of the meeting that his visit had been an occasion to congratulate his host on the formation of the government.

During the visit, the Syrian diplomat also briefed Diab on the situation in Syria, which is gradually emerging from its crisis.

Touching on the regional situation and the sanctions which have been affecting Syria and Lebanon, the Syrian Ambassador said that the Lebanese government must exert pressure in order to lift said sanctions, especially “by countries who claim to be seeking a solution” to the situation in both Syrian and Lebanon.

The Prime Minister later met with a delegation of owners of private hospitals, chaired by Sleiman Haroune, who briefed the Premier on the situation of the sector.

Source: NNA