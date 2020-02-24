President Michel Aoun met Monday at Baabda palace with Minister of Public Health, Dr. Hamad Hasan, who briefed his guest on the latest developments pertaining to the condition of the coronavirus infected citizen.

Dr. Hasan reassured the Lebanese about the “responsible” measures taken by all the competent authorities to prevent the spread of the epidemic, stressing that President Aoun as well as the Prime Minister Hassan Diab and the Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh are committed with providing the medical equipment required to fight coronavirus.

Source: NNA