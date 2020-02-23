Head of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council Mahdi Al-Mashat unveiled four new missile systems in the capital Sanaa on Sunday.

Mashat vowed that the local-made missile systems “will change the course of the battle” with the Saudi-led Coalition which has been since March 2015 launching a brutal aggression against the Arab impoverished country.

He said that “Thaqeb-1”, “Thaqeb-2”, “Thaqeb-3” and “Fater-1” were entirely manufactured by Yemeni experts.

“The new missile systems will change the course of the battle with aggression powers, and will be followed by more advanced systems that will be capable to repel hostile Ariel attacks,” Mashat said during a ceremony to unveil the new missile systems, as quoted by Yemen’s Al-Massirah TV.

He praised the efforts of the Yemeni Armed Forces to develop and modernize the military-industrial system in line with the requirements of the battlefield.

Yemen has been under bloody aggression by Saudi-led coalition since March 2015 in a bid to restore power to fugitive president Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi who is Riyadh’s ally.

Hundreds of thousands of Yemenis have been killed or injured in the strikes launched by the coalition, with the vast majority of them are civilians.

The coalition, which includes in addition to Saudi Arabia and UAE: Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Sudan and Kuwait, has been also imposing a harsh blockade against Yemenis.

Source: Al-Massirah (translated by Al-Manar English Website)