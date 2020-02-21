Dozens of Palestinians were injured in clashes with the Zionist occupation forces that attacked their protests against the settler policy in Kfar Qaddum in southern West Bank.

An Israeli military bulldozer pushed big rocks into the protester, injuring a journalist and a kid.

Palestinian Red Crescent reported that 40 Palestinians were suffocated during clashes with by Israeli enemy’s troops who fired gas bombs at them in southern Nablus.

Two Palestinians were injured by rubber bullets during clashes with the Zionist occupation forces in Al-Bireh city.

Source: Al-Manar English Website