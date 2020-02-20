“Loyalty to Resistance” bloc on Thursday held its periodic meeting at its headquarters in Haret Hreik, under the chairmanship of bloc head, MP Mohammed Raad, discussing most recent developments in Lebanon and the region.

In a statement issued in the wake of the meeting, the bloc expressed its conviction that the content of the vision and position outlined by the Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah at the Festival of “Leaders of Insight and Martyrdom” last Sunday, draw the roadmap to defend the rights of the region and its role and to preserve the achievements of the resistance axis and its martyrs.

The bloc also indicated that the current difficult financial, monetary and economic situation that afflicted the country can be resolved if the political will exists and agrees on scientific and technical solutions determined by the specialists away from inclinations or narrow banking interests.

Hezbollah bloc urged everyone to demonstrate positive cooperation in the midst of this crisis away from narrow factional or political calculations, and called for adopting best financial, economic and monetary solutions under the ceiling of the national sovereign decision.

