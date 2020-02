The Syrian army managed on Thursday to destroy a number of Turkish military vehicles heading into Al-Nairab town in Idlib countryside.

Media reports indicated that the Turkish artillery targeted the sites of the Syrian army in preparation of the field progress of its infantry and the affiliated terrorist groups in the area.

The Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan had earlier announced the the military campaign in northern Syria was imminent.

Source: Al-Manar English Website