Prime Minister, Hassan Diab, on Thursday chaired at 9:00 am a meeting with a number of International Monetary Fund (IMF) experts at the Grand Serail, in the presence of Vice Prime Minister, National Defense Minister, Zeina Akar Adra, Finance Minister, Ghazi Wazni, Finance Minister, Raoul Nehme, Justice Minister, Marie Claude Najem, and other senior officials.

In the wake of the meeting, Minister Wazani said that the meeting with the IFM delegation was of an acquaintance nature, noting that Lebanon has drafted a plan to confront the current economic crisis.

He pointed out that the IMF had presented its point of view under the prevailing circumstances and recommended what Lebanon needed in terms of reform, economic and financial measures, underlying difficulties, and the means to find solutions.

Furthermore, Wazni explained that at the current stage, the IMF was giving Lebanon technical advice — provided that aid comes in the next stage.

Source: NNA