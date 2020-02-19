Zionist politicians and analysts testified that ‘Israel’ has failed to address the augmenting rocketry power of Hezbollah since 2006 war, refuting the claim that the entity has managed to preserve stability during this period.

The Israeli officials and experts considered that the balance of deterrence imposed by Hezbollah has prevented the Zionist entity from addressing Hezbollah rocketry threat, adding that the resistance group has developed its missiles to become precision-guided and able to hit its targets accurately.

The experts also deemed that ‘Israel’ is at the peak of the confrontation, but that it does not dare to engage in a war with Hezbollah because of the group’s augmenting rocketry power.

Source: Al-Manar English Website