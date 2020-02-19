The Lebanese House Speaker Nabih Berri on Wednesday considered that the best solution for $1.2 billion Eurobond payment due on March 9 is restructuring all the sovereign debts.

During his weekly meeting with the members of the parliament, Speaker Berri highlighted the importance of addressing the electric power file and setting a comprehensive solution in this regard.

Speaker Berri also urged all the political parties to preserve the positive environment in the country in order to cope with the crisis, underscoring taking the necessary legal measures against all who are tampering with the value of the national currency and causing the prices rise.

Source: Al-Manar English Website