Aleppo International Airport reopens on Wednesday after more than eight years of suspension due to terrorism.

The move on Wednesday comes few days after Syrian Army recaptured the entire countryside of Aleppo, forcing foreign-backed Takfiri terrorists to flee Aleppo suburbs which they have been based in since 2012.

In addition to the airport, government troops also retook the main Damascus-Aleppo International Highway, also held by the terrorists since 2012, in addition to the strategic towns of Saraqib and Maaret al-Nouman in the vicinity of Idlib.

The military developments triggered city-wide celebrations in Aleppo on February 18, followed by a televised victory speech by President Bashar Al Assad.

Source: Agencies