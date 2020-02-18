The Syrian army continued on Tuesday its military operations in Aleppo western countryside after securing all the villages and towns in the northwestern and western outskirts of Aleppo city.

In this context, the Syrian military units regained control over Anjara and Qabtan towns as well as the villages of Bastroon, Qasimiya, Hur, Salloum, Bala and Mount Qabtan after clashing with the militant groups.

The Syrian army has announced securing the vicinity of Aleppo city and pushing the terrorist groups away from it, regaining control over swathes of territories in its southwestern and northwestern countryside.

Source: SANA