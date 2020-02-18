The spokesman for Iran’s Foreign Ministry says instead of questioning the legitimacy of the voting process in Iran’s elections, the US had better clarify its nontransparent voting system, which deprives most Americans of the right to express their choice.

Abbas Mousavi made the remarks on Monday in response to allegations by US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook, who claimed in reference to the forthcoming parliamentary votes in the Islamic Republic that the election result was predetermined and Iranian people “have little to say.”

The Iranian spokesperson said, “Instead of questioning elections in Iran, American officials had better address questions and ambiguities put forth by a large group of the American people and elites about the nontransparent and intricate mechanism used in electing the US president, which ignores the vote of the majority of people.”

He added that the US administration must also account for extensive relations that it has with those countries that are not familiar even with the simplest form of election.

Mousavi emphasized that the Islamic Republic attaches high significance to the issue of elections compared with other countries, especially those in the region, noting that the Iranian people are used to hearing contradictory remarks from a certain group of notorious US authorities.

The 11th parliamentary elections and the midterm elections for the Assembly of Experts – a body whose members designate the country’s Leader – are to be held simultaneously on February 21. A second round could take place on April 17 if some seats remain vacant.

Last year, Iran’s Majlis (parliament) objected to a motion to increase the number of the seats and kept the figure at 290.

A total of 57,918,000 people are eligible to cast their ballots. Therefore, there would be one lawmaker at Majlis per each 190,000-strong segment of the Iranian population.

Earlier this month, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei called for a high turnout in the upcoming parliamentary elections, saying a lively vote guarantees the Iranian nation’s security and contributes to efforts towards resolving the problems.

Addressing a group of Iranians hailing from various walks of life in Tehran on February 5, Ayatollah Khamenei described the elections as the country’s “most essential issue” given its contribution to the appointment of worthy decision makers.

“If a general election takes place powerfully and correctly, all the existing problems will gradually be resolved,” Ayatollah Khamenei said.

Speaking in a press conference with domestic and international media in Tehran on Sunday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani also said a huge turnout by Iranians will “definitely be beneficial to all of us, and the Americans will not certainly be happy with massive participation of people.”

He added that the Americans want the smallest possible turnout of Iranians in the coming elections, which would make them happy, but it would not be beneficial to the country.

