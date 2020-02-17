President of the Iranian Shoura Council, Ali Larijani, on Monday indicated in a press conference held at the Iranian Embassy in Beirut that Lebanon was undergoing a sensitive stage.

“We hope that the new government headed by Dr. Hassan Diab will be able to overcome all difficulties, and we are fully prepared to cooperate with the Lebanese government in all fields,” Larijani said.

“Our support to the Resistance is no secret, and today we have discussed all the areas of support for Lebanon during meetings with Lebanese officials, industrialists, economists, and agriculturalists,” the Iranian official said.

He dismissed the assassination of Quds Force Commander, Qasem Suleimani, a terrorist crime. “It is a cowardly and reprehensible operation, and the method indicates the weakness of the United States, which has not been able to achieve its goals in any other way.”

“The US should be aware that we have become more determined to achieve our goals; mass rallies in Iran have confirmed their support for the Islamic regime,” he added.

Larijani had met with the Lebanese President Michel Aoun, House Speaker Nabih Berri, Prime Minister Hassan Diab and Hezbollah SG Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah, highlighting Iran’s readiness to help Lebanon cope with its economic crisis.

Source: Al-Manar English Website and NNA