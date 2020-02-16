The Zionist warplanes raided on Sunday a number of resistance sites in Gaza, targeting a position near Khan Younis seaport and Al-Tal site in Deir El-Balah.

In parallel, the air defense systems of the Palestinian resistance confronted the Israeli warplanes.

The Zionist army claimed that two missile had been fired Saturday night from Gaza at the occupation settlements in the Strip’s vicinity.

Meanwhile, the Israeli occupation authorities intensified the blockade imposed on the Gaza strip, cancelling many of the facilities agreed after the latest truce with the Palestinian resistance.

