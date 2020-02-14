Dozens of Palestinian youths were suffocated and injured in clashes with the Zionist occupation forces in the various cities of the West Bank, according to media reports.

The reports added that the Israeli occupation forces fired rubber bullets and gas bombs at the Palestinian youths during the in Ramallah and Al-Bireh in central West Bank.

The latest reports indicated that the clashes in the occupied West Bank have continued, adding that Gaza southern and northern borders witnessed a direct confrontation between the Palestinians and the Israeli occupation troops.

Source: Al-Manar English Website