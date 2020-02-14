Israeli occupation forces attacked Palestinians who were performing Dawn Prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque early on Friday.

Palestinians’ prayers at Al-Aqsa were in response to a call by Islamic Jihad and Hamas Palestinian resistance movements to perform Al-Fajr Prayer in a move aimed at voicing solidarity with the holy mosque in face of the Israeli repressive measures.

Israeli occupation forces attacked Palestinians at Al-Aqsa, Palestinian sources reported, noting that men and youth were beaten by IOF while women’s IDs were seized.

The sources reported that occupation forces stormed the holy mosque before dawn, noting that thousands of Palestinians defied the Israeli measures.

The call by Palestinian resistance movements is part of the “The great Dawn” campaign which has been since last month. The campaign aims at supporting Palestinians who are stationed at Al-Aqsa Mosque amid repressive measures by occupation authorities.

Source: Palestinian media