Syria’s air defense system intercepted Israeli missile in the airspace of Damascus late on Thursday.

SANA news agency quoted a Syrian military source as saying that the army repelled hostile missiles coming from over the occupied Syrian Golan.

“At 23.45 p.m. on Thursday, February 13th, 2020, the army observed hostile missiles coming from over the occupied Syrian Golan, and immediately the army air defenses intercepted and downed a number of them before they reach their targets,” the agency quoted the source as saying.

The aggression was also reported by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

It came just over a week after a series of Israeli strikes in the same area.

Videos posted to social media by residents of the area showed explosions in mid-air lighting up the night, apparently as Syrian anti-aircraft missiles burst in the sky.

Here we go again. As Syrian Army is advancing in fighting terrorism, Israel strikes around Damascus.

Yesterday Syria recognized and condemned the Armenian genocide.

Is it your revenge or are you worried about Al-Qaeda mates being defeated? This morning is not a good one. pic.twitter.com/EyI8hS49en — Nadia Abid (@NadiaAbidd) February 14, 2020

Source: Agencies