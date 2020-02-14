Sayyed Nasrallah: They wagered that Iran and the resistance axis will weaken after the assassination, but in contrast Iran showed great courage, and the axis of resistance advanced on several fields like Yemen and Iraq… I even received requests of individuals applying for self-sacrifice operations. The virtuous blood of Hajj Qassem and Hajj Abu Mahdi revived the spirit of revolution – Al-Manar TV Lebanon
