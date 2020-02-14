Sayyed Nasrallah: The martyrdom of Hajj Qassem was historic. His funeral was unique in its size and level of affection! All the participants cried him as if they lost their dearest one. This level of affection only happens towards those who are very close to Allah. – Al-Manar TV Lebanon
Sayyed Nasrallah: The martyrdom of Hajj Qassem was historic. His funeral was unique in its size and level of affection! All the participants cried him as if they lost their dearest one. This level of affection only happens towards those who are very close to Allah.