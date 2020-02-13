In reaction to threats by an “Israeli” official, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said that Iran will give a crushing response to any aggression or stupid move by the Zionist regime against Iran’s interests in Syria and the region.

Turning to the terrorist and occupying nature of the Zionist regime, he added, “the nature of the Zionist regime over the past 70 years has been founded on occupation of the Palestinian land and neighboring states, killing, looting, assassination and aggression.”

Iran’s presence in Syria is at the invitation and agreement of the Syrian government, aimed at fighting against terrorism backed by the US and Zionist regime, he said, adding, “Iran will not compromise and hesitate for a moment to defend its presence in Syria and also defend its national security and regional interests. Consequently, Iran will give a decisive and crushing response to any aggression or stupid act by the Zionist regime.”

He then stressed that Iran will pursue the warmongering remarks and threats made by Israeli officials against the Islamic Republic in the international communities.

Source: Mehr News Agency