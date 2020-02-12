The locals of Kherbet Ammo in Syria’s Al-Qamishli clashed Tuesday with the US occupation troops, obliging them to withdraw from the city.

Reports indicated that the US warplanes attacked the city and covered up the withdrawal of the infantry convoy.

SANA reported that a civilian was martyred as the US forces opened fire at locals who gathered near a Syrian Arab Army checkpoint in Kherbet Ammo town, eastern Qamishli, to prevent American vehicles from crossing.

that “A Syrian Arab Army post in the area on Wednesday morning stopped four American occupation vehicles while they were crossing al-Suwais – Alaia- Khirbet Ammo road east of Qamishli city, then hundreds of locals of Kherbet Ammo and Hamou villages gathered near the post to prevent the American occupation vehicles from crossing and to force them to return from where they came”.

The reporter stated that “The American occupation soldiers fired live bullets and smoke bombs on the locals as a civilian from the village of Kherbet Ammo was martyred while another civilian from Hamou village was injured.”

In response to the attack by the American occupation forces, the locals damaged four of the occupation’s armored vehicles, while the occupation forces rushed to bring reinforcements to the area that include 5 armored vehicles, to withdraw their damaged vehicles and evacuate their personnel.

Source: Al-Manar English Website and SANA