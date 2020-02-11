The new Lebanese government gained on Tuesday the confidence of the parliament during a vote session held also to discuss the ministerial statement.

Each bloc chose one of its members to deliver a speech that discusses the cabinet’s policy statement during the session, which was attended by 84 MPs.

By the end of the discussion, 63 MPs voted in favor, 20 voted against and one MP abstained.

It is worth noting that the Lebanese army and security forces took strict measures in the vicinity of the parliament headquarters in order to prevent the rioters, who exploited the protests to attack a number of MPs and vandalize properties, from hindering the session.

