During a rally marking the 41st anniversary of the Islamic Revolution in Iran in the city of Ahwaz, the participants held a poster which addresses Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah as the master of the resistance movements in the region.

“O’ Master of the resistance, Ahwaz is enough to destroy Israel,” read the statement on the poster which also included a sign of Sayyed Nasrallah’s threat to return the US soldiers in the region to their homeland horizontally (dead) after they came vertically (alive).

The statement was written in Persian, Arabic and English, and the poster was distributed to the participants in the rally.

Source: Al-Manar English Website