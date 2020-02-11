Millions of Iranians have taken to streets across the country to celebrate the 41st anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

Each year on the 22nd day of the month of Bahman on the Persian calendar (11th of February), Iranians turn out in ceremonies attended by high-ranking officials to renew their allegiance to the Islamic establishment and Imam Khomeini, the late founder of the Islamic Republic.

An official said on Sunday that celebrations for the Islamic Revolution anniversary will be held in 5200 places across the country in addition to Iranian consulates across the world. Nationwide rallies have started at 9:00 A.M.

Defense achievements showcased

The Defense Ministry is has put a number of its latest defense achievements on display on the rally routes in the capital city of Tehran to showcase a part of the Islamic Republic’s defensive achievements during the past years.

The armed forces have now stationed the homegrown precision-guided bombs, dubbed Balaban, the Ra’ad’ armored personnel carrier, and long-range guided missiles.

Iran has recently made major breakthroughs in its defense sector and attained self-sufficiency in producing military equipment and hardware despite facing sanctions and Western economic pressure.

Source: Al-Manar English Website