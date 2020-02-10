The Yemeni army and popular committees managed on Monday to repel an attack launched by the Saudi-led mercenaries off Najran, inflicting leavy losses upon them.

A military sources reported that the a number of mercenaries were killed or injured and that many of their vehicles were destroyed during the confrontation.

Yemen has been since March 2015 under brutal aggression by Saudi-led Coalition, in a bid to restore control to fugitive president Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi who is Riyadh’s ally.

Hundreds of thousands of Yemenis have been killed or injured in the strikes launched by the coalition, with the vast majority of them are civilians.

The coalition, which includes in addition to Saudi Arabia and UAE: Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Sudan and Kuwait, has been also imposing a harsh blockade against Yemenis.

Source: Al-Manar English Website