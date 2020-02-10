Iran will have to revise its participation in the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) if the West proceeds with its pressure on the country, Iran’s ambassador to Russia, Kazem Jalali, said during a press conference at the Rossiya Segodnya international news agency on Monday.

“As you know, the parliament of Iran has recently been involved in discussing the issue of leaving the NPT. That is why, of course, if Iranians, the Iranian Parliament, and government see that…the pressure continues, they will have to make other decisions”, Jalali said.

However, the ambassador added that Tehran remains committed to the NPT and also has no plans to quit the JCPOA.

“As far as the JCPOA is concerned, Iran is a participant in this deal and has certain commitments under this deal…These five steps which we have made – we have always said that they are reversible…As of today, we have no intention of quitting the JCPOA”, Jalali said.

Last month, the Iranian Parliament introduced a motion for the country to quit the NPT following an announcement by the country’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif that Iran would leave the treaty if its nuclear issue was referred to the United Nations Security Council.

Zarif’s remarks came as a response to a decision earlier made by Germany, France and the UK to launch the Dispute Resolution Mechanism within the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Source: Sputnik