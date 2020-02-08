In a letter to US President Donald Trump on February 7, 107 Democrat members of Congress opposed the ‘Deal of the Century’ and called it incompatible with peace.

US officials said that both the terms and timing of this plan were of concern to them, calling the Deal of the Century not serious and lacking goodwill. They also stressed that the plan would pave the way for the Israeli regime to occupy the West Bank permanently.

The MPs emphasized that Trump’s pre-designed plan for Palestine is a series of unrelated territories encircling the settlements and infrastructure of the Zionist regime that have no resemblance to a state.

Members of Congress also criticized Trump’s team for drafting the plan, describing it as a group of Palestinian enemies. US House Democrats Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar along with Democrat senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren have voiced their opposition to the plan.

The most important terms of the plan are the recognition of Quds as the capital of the Zionist regime, the transfer of 30% of West Bank to Israel, opposition to the return of Palestinian refugees to their country and the complete disarmament of Palestine.

This plan has been strongly opposed by all Palestinians, including the Palestinian National Authority, Palestinian groups, and the Palestinian people and many Arab and Islamic countries, as well as other members of the quartet mediators including Russia, the European Union, and the United Nations.

Now the announcement of the opposition of 107 Democratic members with the plan is another big blow to both the plan and Trump’s dream of ‘Israel’.

