Lebanon’s House Speaker Nabih Berri denounced the so-called “deal of the century”, considering that turns the Palestinian cause to become a financial and real estate issue.

Speaker Berri underscored Lebanon’s rejection of the deal, especially the clause which stipulates the naturalization of the Palestinian refugees, highlighting the importance of unity and resistance in face of the US-Israeli schemes.

The Lebanese House Speaker rebuked the Arab regimes that have been engaged in flattering the Israeli enemy, before and after Trump’s deal, stressing that Palestine needs honesty and commitment, not wordy statements.

Source: Al-Manar English Website