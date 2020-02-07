Despite the Zionist security alert, a large number of Palestinians took to streets in the occupied West Bank, clashing with the enemy troops in rejection of the so-called “deal of the century” and highlighting the historical rights.

The clashes, which occurred in Jabalia, Qalqilya, Hebron (Al-Khalil), Kafr Kaddum, Ghazoun as well as other cities, left dozens of Palestinians wounded, knowing that the occupation troops live and rubber bullets in addition to gas bombs.

The Palestinian health ministry announced that one of the injured succumbed to serious wounds inflicted by Zionist gunfire in Tulkarem.

Al-Manar TV reported the Israeli gunfire seriously injured one Palestinian in northern Gaza, as the Zionist media mentioned that a batch of booby-trapped balloons were fired from the Strip at the Israeli settlements in its vicinity.

Source: Al-Manar English Website