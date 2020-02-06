The Syrian Army and Armed Forces General Command voiced full readiness to cleanse the Syrian territory despite Israeli and Turkish attempts to support terrorism.

In a statement released on Thursday the Syrian General Command affirmed “determination to confront any aggression on the Syrian territories.”

“The simultaneous Israeli and Turkish attempts to support terrorism will not prevent it from pursuing its field tasks till eradicating terrorism from all the Syrian territories,” the statement added, as cited by SANA news agency.

The General Command said that early on Thursday “in a blatant synchronicity with the Israeli air aggression and even under its cover, a Turkish military convoy that includes a number of vehicles and armored vehicles passed from Oglinar area into Syria,” referring to the Israeli aggression near which was repelled by Syrian air defenses near Damascus.

The Turkish military convoy deployed on the line between the towns of Binnish, Ma’ar Masrin and Taftanaz in a bid to support terrorists including Nusra Front Takfiris, the statement said.

The Turkish move aims at “impeding the advance of the Syrian Arab Army and preventing it from completing the elimination of systematic terrorism which besieges terrorists in Idlib province and take them as hostages and human shields,” the statement added.

“The simultaneous Israeli and Turkish attempts, and whoever protects the armed Takfiri terrorism will not prevent our brave soldiers from pursuing their field tasks till clearing all the Syrian territories from the armed terrorist organizations.”

