Member of the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine’s politburo, Ali Faisal, stressed that the Palestinian unity and resistance are enough to overthrow the so-called “deal of the century”, emphasizing that Palestine is neither a property nor a ballot box for Trump and Netanyahu.

Faisal told Al-Manar Website that Trump’s deal is a war announcement on the Palestinians and eradicate their national rights, adding that it violates international balances and the UN resolutions.

Faisal also responded to the Us presidential counselor Jared Kushner who said that the Palestinian officials are idiot, describing him as childish and pro-Zionist.

Source: Al-Manar English Website